PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia officials say two people were stabbed, an officer was assaulted and four police vehicles sustained minor damage during the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade.

Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Richard Ross on Friday said there was some “small hiccups,” including two arrests, in a relatively peaceful celebration Thursday of the Eagles’ first Super Bowl title. He says both stabbing victims survived and that the two arrests were for assaults.

Officials also said a Jumbotron was toppled when fans climbed it.

Crews on Friday are picking up trash left behind by fans who watched the team travel in open-top double decker buses from their stadium to the art museum steps made famous in the “Rocky” movies.

The Eagles’ defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 Sunday.

