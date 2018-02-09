PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A glass of wine can help clear the mind, but new research has found it can actually help “clean” the mind.
According to research from the University of Rochester Medical Center, low levels of alcohol can reduce inflammation and help the brain clear away toxins, including those associated with Alzheimer’s disease.
The study found that consuming two and a half drinks a day showed less inflammation in the brain and improved overall brain health, compared to those who didn’t drink.
Other studies have also shown low-to-moderate alcohol intake can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, as well as a number of cancers
However, moderation is key. Drinking more actually increases inflammation and is hazardous to over all health.