By Stephanie Ballesteros
Filed Under:Local TV, Study, Talkers
(Photo credit BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A glass of wine can help clear the mind, but new research has found it can actually help “clean” the mind.

Study: Moderate Drinking May Offer Some Protective Health Benefits

According to research from the University of Rochester Medical Center, low levels of alcohol can reduce inflammation and help the brain clear away toxins, including those associated with Alzheimer’s disease.

The study found that consuming two and a half drinks a day showed less inflammation in the brain and improved overall brain health, compared to those who didn’t drink.

Study: Wine Tastes Better If You Think It’s More Expensive 

Other studies have also shown low-to-moderate alcohol intake can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, as well as a number of cancers

However, moderation is key. Drinking more actually increases inflammation and is hazardous to over all health.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch