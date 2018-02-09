PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A small mural that seemed to foretell the Eagles victory over the Patriots could be made as monumental as their win if a crowdfunding campaign is successful.

The artist has created a number of Philadelphia landmarks, including the mural that looms over the intersection of Broad and Spring Garden.

A few days before the Super Bowl, Meg Saligman painted a much smaller-scale image on her Bainbridge Street studio that symbolized Eagles fans’ pre-game hopes: a puny, hapless Tom Brady, dangling from the talons of a majestic eagle.

“It’s a little naughty, like Philly fans, but still in reasonably good humor,” said Saligman.

Fans are snapping pictures and gleefully sharing the image.

“It’s been, I think, seven times more social media attention than we’ve ever received before,” she said.

But at around five feet tall, it begs to match the feat it now immortalizes.

“We would love to get it big and large as a permanent monument within the city,” Saligman said.

So she’s launched an AN EAGLES VICTORY MURAL Indiegogo campaign to cover the costs. But no matter what happens, she says, “It’s just been a blast.”