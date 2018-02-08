PARADE OF CHAMPIONS:  Complete Eagles Coverage | Parade Photos
By Ian Bush
Filed Under:2018 Olympics, Ian Bush

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday brings the opening ceremony for the Winter Olympics (it’s live at 6 a.m. our time, with the telecast at 8 p.m.).

It’s the start of more than two weeks of games in South Korea, with a number of new ways to watch back home.

Snapchat will have themed filters and lenses to lend Olympic flair to your selfies, but the athletes will provide the real star power.

The app will feature live look-ins at big moments on the ice and slopes. NBC also will post short-attention-span stories from the Games on Snapchat.

x1 olympics mobile Winter Olympics Moments To Fill Screens Big And Small

(credit: Jason Weitzel/Comcast)

On the big screen in the house…

“We’re going to be sending Xfinity customers 50 virtual channels,” said Comcast’s Frank Purcell.

Customized coverage that Purcell says makes you the PyeongCheng programmer.

“You can pick a topic that you like and sit back and watch a collection of ‘the best of bobsledding’ or ‘gold medal moments’ or ‘figure skating,'” he explained.

That Comcast owns Olympic broadcaster NBC is a benefit for Games-loving customers, who can ask the Xfinity voice remote to find ‘Lindsey Vonn’ or ‘Gus Kenworthy’ and stream the competitions and medal ceremonies via web browser and the Xfinity Stream mobile app.

