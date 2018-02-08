PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – What better time for two Eagles fans to get engaged than during Philadelphia’s biggest celebration?

On Thursday, while the Eagles paraded through the City of Brotherly Love, two South Jersey Eagles fans had a celebration of their own.

“I got her ring about a month about ago,” said Jerard Ingenito, who works for the Atlantic City Police Department.

Jerard tells CBS Philly that the Eagles parade was the perfect day to get engaged to his best friend, Mary McCloskey, who works for the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.

Hundreds Of Thousands Of Fans Cheer On Eagles During Super Bowl Parade

The parade date was circled after the Eagles beat the Vikings in the NFC Championship game.

“Once the Eagles beat the Vikings I told her parents, ‘if the Eagles win the Super Bowl it’s going to happen at the parade,’” he said.

Jennifer Tripp, the couple’s friend, captured the touching moment on video.

“She said she was going to meet us there and I told her, ‘I’m going to tell you a secret, I’m going to propose on parade day,’ and she was so excited,” said Jerard.

The video first shows the couple sharing their excitement for the Eagles.

“We’re so happy the Eagles got a ring,” Jerard tells Mary in the video as he hugs her.

That’s when Jerard looks at Mary and says, “so if the Eagles get a ring, I say” and he drops down on one knee and asks to marry her.

She said, “Yes” of course!

Dozens of Eagles fans were there to cheer the couple on, chanting, “She said yes, she said yes!”