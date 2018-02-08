PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Below-freezing temperatures won’t stop Eagles fans from going shirtless during the Super Bowl parade.
While a majority of the fans are bundled up for the cold, there are a few fans sprinkled in that won’t let the bitter temps tamp down their celebrations.
CBS3 captured a couple of Eagles fans shirtless along the Super Bowl parade route.
“Who needs a shirt?” exclaimed CBS3 sportscaster Don Bell.
Millions are expected to pack the city for the Super Bowl parade.