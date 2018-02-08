PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Watch Live | Full Parade Information | Complete Eagles Coverage | Parade Photos
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Despite the celebratory mood, Philadelphia police have been dealing with violent incidents during the Super Bowl parade.

Police say a 25-year-old man was stabbed once in the chest on the 2100 block of the Ben Franklin Parkway around 10:30 a.m. as fans were gathering along the Eagles parade route.

He was transported to Hahnemann Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police sources tell CBS3 that officers responded to fights during the parade and that they are also dealing with reports of intoxicated people in Center City.

Philadelphia hospitals tell CBS3 that they are dealing with a lot intoxicated fans following the parade.

CBS3’s Greg Argos shared a picture on Twitter on someone who appears to be passed out being pushed in a shopping cart.

Hundreds of thousands packed the Parkway for the Eagles parade.

