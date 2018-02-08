PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The big getaway news last week connected Philadelphia with Dublin. KYW’s Jay Lloyd reports fares just became more competitive and interest is high on both sides of the Atlantic.
Aer Lingus starts up direct seasonal flight between Philadelphia and Dublin beginning in March. Since Aer Lingus is Ireland based, it made it’s first pitch to Emerald Islanders touting half-dozen Philadelphia attractions.
Among them the Museum of the American Revolution, which would be close to the hearts of Dubliners, the Rocky Steps and Cheesesteaks.
For Americans traveling to Ireland, the Guinness Brewery Storehouse and Castles are high on the list.
Given the number of us Yanks who travel from here to there, it’s amazing it took so long.
And when you visit Ireland, it seems that every local you meet there has relatives in Philadelphia.
I’ve found that using Dublin as a connecting point between a multi-day stopover in Ireland and then visiting major European cities via Aer Lingus or bargain airlines is a cost effective way of enjoying both worlds.