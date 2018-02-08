TRENTON, NJ (CBS) — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy addressed the state’s Conference of Mayors on Thursday at a meeting in Trenton.
It’s been awhile since they’ve heard from a governor. Six years is too long, as Murphy sees it. He promises more bipartisan meetings like this one.
The Governor says he wants to make property taxes fairer, but Washington’s move to change the tax code limiting deductions for state and local taxes has gotten in the way.
“This gut punch from Congress and President Trump should spur us to action to seek long term reforms in our property tax system,” Murphy told the group.
One short term option is already in use in 33 states.
“A system that lets taxpayers have payments made to local governments counted as charitable contributions which offset up to dollar for dollar their property tax liability,” the Governor added.
Murphy plans to announce that more towns are taking that option and vows to push for it statewide.