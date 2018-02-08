PENNSAUKEN, NJ (CBS) — The Delaware Valley has been surrounded by a sea of green in recent days, but, on Saturday at one South Jersey Goodwill location, it will be awash in white.
“We are having our ninth annual Valentine’s Bridal Sale. We have well over 500 gowns this year. There are all different sizes, styles, something for everyone,” said Juli Lundberg, Corporate Communications Director at Goodwill.
The doors open at 9 a.m. at Goodwill’s Pennsauken Store on 461 Route 70. The line of brides forms hours before because the prices are too good to pass up.
“The maximum price for a dress at our sale is $299.99. You can find a gently used dress for as low as $49 and new ones for $99 and up,” Lundberg said.
She says they partner with area bridal boutiques and can offer new dresses for this event as well as veils, shoes, flower girl dresses, and much more.
She says brides are shopping for a cause..because all proceeds benefit Goodwill’s mission providing job training for the disabled…
For a preview of the dresses that will be on sale, you can like the store’s Facebook page.