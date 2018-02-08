PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Thousands of Eagles fans are on their way home after the city’s first Super Bowl parade.
Fans clad in Eagles green jammed the streets from dawn near the stadium to an afternoon rally at the city’s famed “Rocky” steps, lining up 20 deep in spots to catch a glimpse of the champs. The Eagles rode in open-top double decker buses to the art museum that Sylvester Stallone made famous for a rally nearly 60 years in the making.
By nightfall Thursday, it was a mass exodus, as lines wrapped around 30th Street Station and a steady flow of walkers across the Ben Franklin Bridge.
According to SEPTA officials, service to all Market-Frankford and Broad Street Line Stations will resume at 7 p.m., following adjustments for the Eagles Parade. Rides on both lines will be free through the end of the service day thanks to sponsorship by Independence Blue Cross.
City Trolley Routes will also resume all-stop service as of 7 p.m.
The PATCO will also return to its normal schedule at 7 P.M. Both Eastbound and Westbound service will be restored and all stations will return to normal service at that time.