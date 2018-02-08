PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Watch Live | Full Parade Information | Complete Eagles Coverage | Parade Photos
Filed Under:eagles 2017, Eagles Super Bowl Parade, Local TV, Super Bowl LII, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fans are getting creative for the Super Bowl parade.

WATCH LIVE: Eagles Super Bowl Parade Coverage

Slater Funeral Home placed a coffin along the parade route along Broad and Fitzwater that reads, “Congratulations Philadelphia Eagles, we buried the New England Patriots.”

Not to be outdone, a funeral home on Broad and Reed in South Philadelphia has a DJ to play music for Eagles fans for the parade.

Full Information On Eagles’ Super Bowl Parade

Millions are expected to pack the city for the Eagles’ first-ever Super Bowl parade.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch