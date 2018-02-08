PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fans are getting creative for the Super Bowl parade.
Slater Funeral Home placed a coffin along the parade route along Broad and Fitzwater that reads, “Congratulations Philadelphia Eagles, we buried the New England Patriots.”
Not to be outdone, a funeral home on Broad and Reed in South Philadelphia has a DJ to play music for Eagles fans for the parade.
Millions are expected to pack the city for the Eagles’ first-ever Super Bowl parade.