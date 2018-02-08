PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles stepped to the podium one by one at the Art Museum capping their Super Bowl parade.

Jeffrey Lurie

“This # SuperBowl championship is for you. You are the most passionate and deserving sport fans on the planet.”

Doug Pederson

“And just like Mr. Lurie said, we are not done yet. We’ve got more to prove.”

Howie Roseman

Philly, is this what heaven is like? Best city in the world. Best fans in the world. And now we have the World Championship.

Nick Foles

“To be part of the Philadelphia Eagles, to be a part of these guys, is one of the greatest things I’ve ever done in my life.”

Jason Peters

“I want to thank each and every one of these guys for going out there and fighting for me.”

Brent Celek

“Hey Philly, I love you! Today, we celebrate the fact that Philly has a World Championship. To all the fans out there that I have supported us, I love each and everyone of you.”

Lane Johnson

We want to break a world record right now. The loudest E A G L E S Eagles chant of all time.

Chris Long

If you like the way this feels and you want to start feeling it more often, give me a hell yeah!

Brandon Graham

“I appreciate ya’ll for embracing us this year.”

Carson Wentz

“Ya’ll truly are the best football fans in the world and you make it a joy and pleasure to play for you. I hope ya’ll can get used to this.”