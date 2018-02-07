PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Millions Expected To Greet Eagles | Full Parade Information | SEPTA Plans For Parade | Special Regional Rail Passes Sold OutPATCO Plans | NJ Transit  Schools Closing Thursday | Philly Gov't Offices ClosingMany Hotels Sold OutComplete Eagles Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos    WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued Radar | Latest Forecast 
By John McDevitt
Filed Under:John McDevitt, KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Despite the wet weather, crews were hard at work Wednesday on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, preparing the stage for Thursday’s Super Bowl victory celebration. A lot of fans were stopping by to get a close look.

Crews were handing banners, light and sound towers were being put into place and the stage was being built. As the work was being done fans were able to go up and down sections of the steps of the Art Museum.

Full Information On Eagles’ Super Bowl Parade

“It’s fantastic! They are setting up here. It’s glorious. I’ve never seen anything like it. I flew in just for this. Flights were reasonable. I got in 30 minutes ago and had to run up the Art Museum steps, obviously.”

Many fans were taking pictures and saying they cant wait until the parade.

“I guess I’m going to have to get here real early or camp out right now. Those are the options. I think it’s going to be quite a crowd. I think it’s going to be a fun time.”

