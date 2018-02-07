PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Despite the wet weather, crews were hard at work Wednesday on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, preparing the stage for Thursday’s Super Bowl victory celebration. A lot of fans were stopping by to get a close look.
Crews were handing banners, light and sound towers were being put into place and the stage was being built. As the work was being done fans were able to go up and down sections of the steps of the Art Museum.
Full Information On Eagles’ Super Bowl Parade
“It’s fantastic! They are setting up here. It’s glorious. I’ve never seen anything like it. I flew in just for this. Flights were reasonable. I got in 30 minutes ago and had to run up the Art Museum steps, obviously.”
Many fans were taking pictures and saying they cant wait until the parade.
“I guess I’m going to have to get here real early or camp out right now. Those are the options. I think it’s going to be quite a crowd. I think it’s going to be a fun time.”