PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new leader is excited about building upon the history of the United Way in Philadelphia and South Jersey. The newly-hired president and CEO has grand plans about how to grow the organization.
Bill Golderer is an ordained minister and has started several non-profits in the area, including Broad Street Ministries. As leader of the United Way, he’s setting his sights on tackling poverty.
“This is a very personal issue to me,” Golderer said.
His main objective for the first year is to promote philanthropy. He pointed to disappointing data that ranked Philadelphia 43rd out of the top 50 cities in charitable donations as proof that there’s room to grow.
“To claim our title as the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection, that involves generosity,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of generous people here, but I feel like we need to be doing more.”
Members of the board said Golderer was selected because of his life-long dedication to service as well as his passion and innovative approach to solving complex issues.