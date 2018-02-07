By Allen Foster

Valentine’s Day is about love. It’s about romance. It’s also about cards, candy, dinner, and dates. If you’re lucky, it might even be about lingerie and jewelry. It’s a gala for two that’s all about an extraordinary connection. To celebrate, instead of doing the same old same old this year, why not try something a little different. Focus on what makes you… YOUnique! Make it a day so remarkable that your story will be shared for generations to come.

Tattoos For Two

Black Vulture Gallery

208 E. Girard Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19125

(215) 423-3666

www.blackvulturegallery.com

What says forever better than a tattoo? Before you say, ‘bad idea,’ we’re not talking about something as incriminating as branding yourselves with each other’s name. Think deep. Think unique. A shared passion, a meaningful quote, or a favorite anime character. Close your eyes. What’s the first thing that pops into your mind that symbolizes your bond? That’s right. Now you’re onto something. Are you really in love? Then ink about it!

Sing Your Heart Out

Connie’s Ric Rac

1132 S. 9th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19147

(267) 908-4311

www.conniesricrac.com

Come on, admit it. You’ve written a few verses that were inspired by your soulmate. Who hasn’t? So why not surprise that special someone with a song. One you wrote that is all about them! And don’t think that’s it because you are also going to perform it live on stage at one of the area’s finest open mic nights. Talk about creating a forever moment! Regale your muse with a heartfelt proclamation on the day designated for true love. Let ’em know how you feel!

Dance The Night Away

La Luna Dance Studio

4010 New Falls Road

Bristol, PA 19007

(215) 638-0418

www.lalunadancestudio.com

Forget oysters. If you want the perfect aphrodisiac for a romantic evening, try dancing. Not that freestyle fiasco of self-expression that you do every weekend at the clubs. Real dancing. An elegant waltz. A spicy salsa! Something that gets two bodies communicating on a purely physical, wordless level that fans embers of curiosity into raging infernos of desire. This Valentine’s Day, La Luna Dance Studio is offering a special “Sweetheart Dance Lesson,” plus chocolate covered strawberries and champagne. You’re welcome!

Related: Best Lingerie Boutiques In Philadelphia For Valentine’s Day Gifts

Love Bites

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University

1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 299-1000

www.ansp.org

Do you love nature? Then, go green this Valentine’s Day. Green and chompy! What are we talking about? A visit to the oldest natural science research institution and museum in the Americas. The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University has a brand new exhibit called “Crocs: Ancient Predators in a Modern World!” At the museum, spend an adventure filled day coming face to snout with a variety of live species including the Siamese crocodile, the broad-snouted caiman, the American alligator, and the West African dwarf crocodile. Talk about enduring, these critters have been around for 200 million years! Will your love prove to be as lasting?

Is True Love In Your Future?

Psychic Valerie Morrison

377 Green Lane

Philadelphia, PA 19128

(215) 483-8881

www.valeriemorrison.com

Queen once asked, “Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?” Mulder and Scully proclaim, “The truth is out there.” If you really want to know what the future holds, instead of dinner and a movie and hours of cautious conversation, talk to someone who actually knows what’s in your cards. Get a psychic reading to find out if the stars think you’re compatible, too! Is it fate or fancy? Don’t wait for the answer; find out now… If you dare!

Related: Play