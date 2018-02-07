PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Millions Expected To Greet Eagles | Full Parade Information | SEPTA Plans For Parade | Special Regional Rail Passes Sold OutPATCO Plans | NJ Transit  Schools Closing Thursday | Philly Gov't Offices ClosingMany Hotels Sold OutComplete Eagles Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos    WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued Radar | Latest Forecast 
By David Madden
GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) – Schools in Philadelphia are closed for tomorrow’s Eagles parade, but what about the rest of the region?

The answer is not a good one for most kids in South Jersey, where a quick check showed most districts plan to be open.

But there’ll be no school Thursday in Glassboro, and that decision was a no brainer for Superintendent Dr. Mark Silverstein.

“We’re able to celebrate not only the civic pride involved with this, but also one of the star players of the Eagles our own, homegrown star Corey Clement,” Silverstein said.

“It’s endemic of celebrating somebody who was undrafted, worked hard, did everything he had to and came out a star and it shows what hard work can do,” he added. “That’s a teachable moment for the entire district.”

And they do expect Clement to pay a visit to his alma mater once all the hoopla subsides. Schools will be closed in Camden, although four schools will be open to provide meals for students who normally get them through the district. They are the H.B. Wilson, Dudley and Coopers Poynt Schools, as well as Camden High. Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. and lunch at 11:30 a.m.

There will also be no classes in Collingswood, Oaklyn and Washington Township.

But most districts will be open, including  they’ll be open in Deptford, Cherry Hill, Burlington City, Cinnaminson, Haddonfield and Pitman.

That said, how many kids actually show up is another thing.​

