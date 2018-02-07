PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Millions Expected To Greet Eagles | Full Parade Information | SEPTA Plans For Parade | Special Regional Rail Passes Sold OutPATCO Plans | NJ Transit  Schools Closing Thursday | Philly Gov't Offices ClosingMany Hotels Sold OutComplete Eagles Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos    WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued Radar | Latest Forecast 
By Paul Kurtz
Filed Under:KYW Newsradio, Paul Kurtz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The scheduled opening of the Center City Rail Park has been pushed back. Project leaders have been told a pedestrian bridge over 13th Street will have to be replaced.

One-hundred-thirty years of wear and tear have turned the 13th Street pedestrian bridge into a safety hazard, according to the Streets Department.

Renovation crews found rust and corrosion eating away at structural beams in the ground.

The Center City District, which is overseeing the project, will look to hire a contractor later this month to get started on a new bridge, which will serve as a gateway to the elevated park.

The original plan for phase one envisioned a February opening. That has now been pushed back to late spring.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch