PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The scheduled opening of the Center City Rail Park has been pushed back. Project leaders have been told a pedestrian bridge over 13th Street will have to be replaced.
One-hundred-thirty years of wear and tear have turned the 13th Street pedestrian bridge into a safety hazard, according to the Streets Department.
Renovation crews found rust and corrosion eating away at structural beams in the ground.
The Center City District, which is overseeing the project, will look to hire a contractor later this month to get started on a new bridge, which will serve as a gateway to the elevated park.
The original plan for phase one envisioned a February opening. That has now been pushed back to late spring.
