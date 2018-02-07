PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials have a lot of public safety concerns about the Eagles Super Bowl parade but they say that bad behavior by fans is not high among them. They predict a very different scene than the one immediately following the Super Bowl.

“It’ll be a beautiful, sunny day, it’s daylight,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “People act differently in the daylight than they do in the night, and I think we’ll be fine.”

Mayor Kenney wants everyone to have a good time and follow three simple rules.

“No property damage,” he said, “don’t hurt anyone and certainly don’t hurt yourself.”

The mayor thinks alcohol played a part in Sunday’s shenanigans and he doubts parade-goers will be drinking at 11 a.m….even though Bud Light is giving away free beer at dozens of bars near the parade and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

“That promotion is inside, not outside,” Kenney said. “We have open container laws and people, if they’re that obvious with it, it’s going to be removed from them.”

He also has a lot of faith in the police department’s ability to keep order.

“Our police department is very professional, very experienced, has done large events like this before,” the mayor said. “Probably this will be larger, but they know what they’re doing, they know how to allow people to have fun and step in when they need to step in.”