PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia will be closing its government offices for Thursday’s Super Bowl parade.

The city made the announcement Wednesday as millions of Eagles fans are expected to pack Philadelphia tomorrow.

The city also said that all First Judicial District Courts will be closed tomorrow.

If you are scheduled for jury duty on Thursday, do not report and you will be rescheduled to serve at a later date.

The city added that all critical court services, including emergency protection from abuse, bail acceptance, and preliminary arraignments, are expected to remain operational.

