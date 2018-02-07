PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — To make sure everyone attending the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade stays safe, the Philadelphia Fire Department has extensive plans for emergency management of medical personnel.

Philadelphia says it’s all hands on deck with paramedics and others who can take care of medical emergencies that could develop during the parade, which includes tending to injuries and issues related to the cold weather, which is a very big health concern.

“With our planning, we’re going to be moving a lot of our EMS resources along with the parade,” said Philadelphia Fire Deputy Commissioner Gary Loesch.

The deputy fire commissioner of Emergency Management Services says there will be coverage all along the parade route.

There’s been intense planning to cover any medical issues that happen during the Eagles’ victory celebration.

“With the world today, we really have to expect anything,” said Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel. “Our folks are best in the world, ready for anything.”

Thiel says Special Event Response teams will be out in force, wearing red jackets while on bikes, segways and gators, that will be used to transport patients to medical tents.

“The tents are just a way to get people out of the weather and get them into a place where we can provide easier care without having them out with everyone else,” said Thiel.

Serious cases will be transported by ambulance to hospitals.

“A lot of our issues are when people mix the cold weather and the enthusiasm and other substances that can cause a problem for you and us,” said Thiel.

The commissioner thinks the main medical issues will be related to cold weather and intoxication.

“Alcohol does not help you stay warm,” said Thiel. “We want people to have a safe, happy celebration. We’re certainly excited like everyone.”

The commissioner says if you call 911, be as descriptive as possible, with location and describing the patient.

They’ll also be using an extensive circuit of cameras to locate people who need help.