PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say several people have been arrested after some Super Bowl celebrations turned rowdy Sunday night.

Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that eight people have been arrested so far, and that they expect many more to come.

Captain Sekou Kinebrew from @PhillyPolice holds presser on people arrested during Super Bowl victory ‘party’ on Broad Street. 8 people have been arrested so far, they expect many more @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/Tg05lajOAp — Kristen Johanson (@KristenJohanson) February 7, 2018

The suspects who were arrested after the Eagles’ Super Bowl win include the man charged with flipping a car at Broad and Walnut Streets in Center City, a suspect throwing a bottle at a car, and another suspect who destroyed property.

This includes: suspect charged with flipping the car at Broad & Walnut, suspect throwing bottle at a car, another destroying property…and a few others which will be coming in soon. They are still combing through social media to get other suspected offenders. @KYWNewsradio https://t.co/S8Gt7KjmUk — Kristen Johanson (@KristenJohanson) February 7, 2018

Kinebrew says more arrests will be coming soon and that they are still combing through social media to find other suspects.

Kinebrew asked parents if they know their kids did something wrong, to turn them in, and for the people who did something “unruly,” to turn themselves in.

Captain Kinebrew: Parents, if you see your kid do something on one of these surveillance videos we’ve released, turn them in. To the people who did something unruly, the best thing you can do is turn yourself in. #SuperBowl @KYWNewsradio @PhillyPolice pic.twitter.com/lFNx5Kp30R — Kristen Johanson (@KristenJohanson) February 7, 2018

Police are still searching for suspects after a flash mob looted a Sunoco gas station on the 800 block of South Street.

Crews have been working to clean up the destruction caused by some rowdy fans after Sunday night.

Windows have been boarded up at Macy’s on Market Street after they were smashed during the celebration. The Ritz Carlton awning collapsed after several people got on top of it.

At 17th and Chestnut Streets, the Old Navy storefront window is smashed in and a display sign is waving in the wind. Street lights at that intersection are also on the ground.

Several poles were also taken down during the celebration.