PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Millions Expected To Greet Eagles | Full Parade Information | SEPTA Plans For Parade | PATCO Plans | NJ Transit  Schools Closing Thursday | Philly Gov't Offices ClosingMany Hotels Sold OutComplete Eagles Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos    WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued Radar | Latest Forecast 
Filed Under:Talkers, top lists, Valentine's Day
(Credit: Wathiq Khuzaie /Getty Images).

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wondering what to get your significant other for Valentine’s Day?

Here are the top V-Day gifts in Pennsylvania, according to a survey by offers.com:

  1. A bouquet of roses
  2. Chocolates
  3. Chocolate diamond rings
  4. A bouquet of flowers
  5. Sunglasses

When it comes to flowers, roses steal the show in Pennsylvania, with 41 percent of the state choosing roses as their favorite Valentine’s Day flower. Twenty-three percent prefer Tulips and 14 percent like Orchids.

The survey found 36 percent of consumers prefer a box of chocolates and 22 percent prefer chocolate covered strawberries for their top Valentine’s Day treats.

But make sure you don’t get your partner lingerie/underwear or a bottle of alcohol, those are Pennsylvania shoppers’ least favorite gifts for Valentine’s Day.

The survey also found 38 percent of people in the state will celebrate the day by spending a night in, 11 percent will go to dinner before and 11 percent plan to have a night on the town after dinner.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch