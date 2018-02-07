PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wondering what to get your significant other for Valentine’s Day?
Here are the top V-Day gifts in Pennsylvania, according to a survey by offers.com:
- A bouquet of roses
- Chocolates
- Chocolate diamond rings
- A bouquet of flowers
- Sunglasses
When it comes to flowers, roses steal the show in Pennsylvania, with 41 percent of the state choosing roses as their favorite Valentine’s Day flower. Twenty-three percent prefer Tulips and 14 percent like Orchids.
The survey found 36 percent of consumers prefer a box of chocolates and 22 percent prefer chocolate covered strawberries for their top Valentine’s Day treats.
But make sure you don’t get your partner lingerie/underwear or a bottle of alcohol, those are Pennsylvania shoppers’ least favorite gifts for Valentine’s Day.
The survey also found 38 percent of people in the state will celebrate the day by spending a night in, 11 percent will go to dinner before and 11 percent plan to have a night on the town after dinner.