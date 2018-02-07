CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – PATCO announced that ticket sales would end by 7 p.m. on Wednesday and no more would be sold Thursday as they reached maximum capacity. However, tickets sold out around 4:45 p.m.
Hundreds of people stood in line outside the Ferry Avenue PATCO station on Wednesday to buy advanced tickets to ride into Philadelphia on Thursday morning for the Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade.
“I don’t like waiting but this is worth it, I would wait all day and all night in line for something like this,” said Eagles fan Tim Zatzariny who was getting tickets for himself and two children.
“By the end of the day, we’ll move approximately 80,000 people and just having a ticket may not guarantee you a ride,” warned PATCO president John Hanson.
To prepare for the enormous crowd, PATCO is consolidating resources to operate just five stations on Thursday.
In New Jersey they are: Lindenwold, Woodcrest, Ferry Avenue and Broadway.
In Philly – only the 9th/10th and Locust St Station will receive PATCO riders and everyone has to get off at that stop.
There will be no return service to New Jersey until after 1 p.m.
So, arrive at PATCO stations early and be prepared to stand in long, bathroom-less lines outdoors.