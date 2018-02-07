By Isabella Gomez and Christina Zdanowicz
WASHINGTON (CNN) – Mister Rogers will soon live in every neighborhood across America, thanks to a stamp issued by the United States Postal Service.
Restaurant Offering $3,000 Burger With Engagement Ring For Valentine’s Day
The stamp is set for release on March 23 and will be introduced through a free dedication ceremony at WQED’s Fred Rogers Studio in Pittsburgh, which will be open to the public.
It spotlights the cherished children’s television star along with one of his show’s prominent puppets, King Friday.
Police Department Using Happy, Sad Emojis On Digital Speed Sign
“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” aired from 1968 until 2001 and rose to prominence for the host’s dedication to well-developed programming for kids. The show taught its audience about kindness, love and compassion, and is credited for helping children deal with tough aspects of their life.
The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.