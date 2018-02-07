PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bud Light grabbed the bill from Lane Johnson after his bold promise to buy everyone in Philadelphia a beer for the Super Bowl win. But the offensive tackle found another way to give back to the city: he’s giving all the profits from his clothing line to the Fund for the Philadelphia School District. The Fund capitalized on the promise with a special sale in City Hall on Wednesday.

The Fund’s chief development officer, John Barber, was overseeing sales of the T-shirts Lane Johnson designed for the post season, playing up the underdog theme.

“Now we have Victory Lane, follow my block to Victory Lane,” Barber said, “which is the one with Lane Johnson holding the Super Bowl trophy and the dog mask in the other hand.”

Barber says Johnson initially pledged 65 percent of profits to the fund.

“And with the Eagles winning, it snowballed into him saying 100 percent,” Barber explained.

Claire Van Til was there getting a shirt for her brother.

“I’m so excited to be able to get them because they were sold out on his website,” she said, “but we just love that they’re supporting the school district with these proceeds.

That just means so much more than just the players playing and selling T-shirts.