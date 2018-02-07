LANCASTER, Pa. (CBS) — They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but this one could leave you speechless.
A witness drew a sketch for Lancaster police of a suspect who stole money from Central Market when an employee was away from the stand.
As you can see, the picture is rather … interesting.
Police say the suspect is possibly a 5-foot-4 South American or Asian man, between 30 and 40 years of age, and with a petite build.
The suspect is also said to have straight, black hair that covered his ear, has a wide set of cheekbones and a pointed chin.
Anyone with information about this incident or suspect is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 717-735-3300.