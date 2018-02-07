PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Millions Expected To Greet Eagles | Full Parade Information | SEPTA Plans For Parade | PATCO Plans | NJ Transit  Schools Closing Thursday | Philly Gov't Offices ClosingMany Hotels Sold OutComplete Eagles Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos | WATCH LIVE: Doug Pederson Addresses Media   WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued Radar | Latest Forecast 
Filed Under:Lancaster Police Department, Local TV, Talkers

LANCASTER, Pa. (CBS) — They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but this one could leave you speechless.

Man Charged With Flipping Vehicle During Eagles’ Super Bowl Victory

A witness drew a sketch for Lancaster police of a suspect who stole money from Central Market when an employee was away from the stand.

market theft suspect Witness Draws Hilarious Sketch Of Suspect Who Stole Money From Market Stand

A witness drew this sketch of a suspect who stole money from a market. (credit: Lancaster Police Department)

As you can see, the picture is rather … interesting.

Police say the suspect is possibly a 5-foot-4 South American or Asian man, between 30 and 40 years of age, and with a petite build.

Restaurant Offering $3,000 Burger With Engagement Ring For Valentine’s Day

The suspect is also said to have straight, black hair that covered his ear, has a wide set of cheekbones and a pointed chin.

Anyone with information about this incident or suspect is asked to contact the Lancaster Police Department at 717-735-3300.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch