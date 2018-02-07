PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have identified and arrested one of the suspects accused of vandalizing a car in Center City the night the Eagles won the Super Bowl.
Police say 20-year-old John Rigsby and about seven other individuals were celebrating the Eagles’ win on Sunday night when their celebration turned destructive on the 1400 block of Walnut Street. The group was seen crowding a 2017 Nissan Rogue SUV and celebrating in a riotous manner, said police.
Rigsby and the others are then accused of grabbing hold of a vehicle and flipping it over onto its driver’s side door, causing dents and scratches to it.
Rigsby, of Malvern, was arrested Tuesday and charged with vandalism and related charges.
No word if the other individuals have been identified and arrested.
Police have announced three other Super Bowl related arrests.