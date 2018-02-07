PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All we want to do is get together and sing Fly Eagles Fly.
Joel Embiid is one of us.
During Tuesday night’s Sixers’ win over the Wizards — in which Embiid finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks — the 7’2″ center was mic’d up and joined in during the Eagles’ fight song when it was played during a second half timeout.
Embiid attended the Eagles’ Super Bowl win over the Patriots in Minnesota and after the game said, “The city is on fire.”
The Sixers honored the Super Bowl champion Eagles all night long, as the offensive line got things started ringing the opening ceremonial bell. There were E-A-G-L-E-S, Foles (like SKOL), and Brady sucks chants all night long.
The Sixers won the game to improve to 26-25. They’ll played four more home games in a row, before heading into the all-star break.