PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Millions Expected To Greet Eagles | Full Parade Information | SEPTA Plans For Parade | PATCO Plans | NJ Transit  Schools Closing Thursday | Philly Gov't Offices ClosingMany Hotels Sold OutComplete Eagles Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos    WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued Radar | Latest Forecast 
By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Eagles, Local TV, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All we want to do is get together and sing Fly Eagles Fly.

Joel Embiid is one of us.

During Tuesday night’s Sixers’ win over the Wizards — in which Embiid finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks — the 7’2″ center was mic’d up and joined in during the Eagles’ fight song when it was played during a second half timeout.

Embiid attended the Eagles’ Super Bowl win over the Patriots in Minnesota and after the game said, “The city is on fire.”

The Sixers honored the Super Bowl champion Eagles all night long, as the offensive line got things started ringing the opening ceremonial bell. There were E-A-G-L-E-S, Foles (like SKOL), and Brady sucks chants all night long.

The Sixers won the game to improve to 26-25. They’ll played four more home games in a row, before heading into the all-star break.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch