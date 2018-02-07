PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All we want to do is get together and sing Fly Eagles Fly.

Joel Embiid is one of us.

During Tuesday night’s Sixers’ win over the Wizards — in which Embiid finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks — the 7’2″ center was mic’d up and joined in during the Eagles’ fight song when it was played during a second half timeout.

All we wanna do is get together and sing the fight song. pic.twitter.com/Tc6EPs399U — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 7, 2018

Embiid attended the Eagles’ Super Bowl win over the Patriots in Minnesota and after the game said, “The city is on fire.”

The Sixers honored the Super Bowl champion Eagles all night long, as the offensive line got things started ringing the opening ceremonial bell. There were E-A-G-L-E-S, Foles (like SKOL), and Brady sucks chants all night long.

#Eagles o-line rings the bell at the #Sixers. Feels like an NBA Finals game in here. pic.twitter.com/Wf8LAvG4rl — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) February 7, 2018

The Sixers won the game to improve to 26-25. They’ll played four more home games in a row, before heading into the all-star break.