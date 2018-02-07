DANVILLE, Ind. (CBS) – An Indiana police department is taking a different approach to putting the brakes on speeding drivers.
It could help with young drivers raised on emojis.
Danville, Indiana has installed a “digital driver feedback” speed sign on one road outside town.
The sign posts a driver’s speed followed by emoji-like characters providing “feedback,” like a smiley or frowning face.
“We felt like getting one that is doing that, it’s connecting with the times we are in, connecting with the youth we have in today’s society,” said Danville Police Officer Nate Lien.
If the emoji experiment works, the police department plans to buy even more of the digital feedback signs.
“I think it will work while it is here, but once it is gone they will go right back to speeding,” said one resident.