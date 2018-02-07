NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — Leo Carlin, 80, knows tickets.

“We spent days and weeks on the artwork of each ticket. I was the most tenured of all of the ticket people in the NFL of all of the 32 teams so,” said Carlin.

His whole career was spent inside the Philadelphia Eagles ticket office.

“I had the pleasure of working there 55 years and I loved every minute of it,” he said.

Carlin started working part-time in the 1960s and worked his way up to manager before retiring several years ago as ticket director.

Over the years, he has built bonds with many of the Eagles players, like Brian Westbrook, Pete Retzlaff and Donovan McNabb.

Carlin even spent his lunch break working out with players.

“I wound up in the same rotation as the offensive line. How do you think I looked in there? You have three hundred and something pounds and I’m 150,” laughed Carlin.

Over the years, he turned down other NFL team offers.

“I just can’t leave Philly. I’m a Philly kid.” Carlin got the phone call of his life from Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie informing him that he would be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame.

As an inductee, Carlin is now considered a legend which is mostly comprised of Eagles players. He is now planning to ride with them in the Super Bowl parade on Thursday– a retirement gift, Carlin said is like no other.

“It was fun. It was great piece of life. It really was. I’m very very blessed.”