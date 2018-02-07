PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are Super Bowl champions. Can you believe it?
Here are the three studs and duds from the biggest game in Eagles history.
Duds
3. Cris Collinsworth
Collinsworth said on the Zach Ertz touchdown, “I think they have to overturn it.” Come on, Cris. Even Chris Long didn’t appreciate that.
2. The defense
I mean, they allowed 613 total yards of offense. But, they did come away with a huge play when it mattered most.
1. ???
No more duds. The Eagles won the Super Bowl.
Studs
3. Corey Clement
2. Brandon Graham
Graham led the Eagles with seven total pressures — one sack, two hits, and four hurries, according to Pro Football Focus. He came away the game-sealing strip sack on Tom Brady, which will go down as the greatest defensive play in Eagles’ history.
1. Nick Foles
SUPER BOWL MVP. 28-43, 373 yards, 3 touchdowns passing, and one rushing. Are you kidding me? Oh, and he called the Philly Special.