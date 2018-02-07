PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are Super Bowl champions. Can you believe it?

Here are the three studs and duds from the biggest game in Eagles history.

Duds

3. Cris Collinsworth

Collinsworth said on the Zach Ertz touchdown, “I think they have to overturn it.” Come on, Cris. Even Chris Long didn’t appreciate that.

Ertz takes 17 steps and Collinsworth says he thinks they have to overturn it 😂😂😂😂 — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 6, 2018

2. The defense

I mean, they allowed 613 total yards of offense. But, they did come away with a huge play when it mattered most.

1. ???

No more duds. The Eagles won the Super Bowl.

Studs

3. Corey Clement

2. Brandon Graham

Graham led the Eagles with seven total pressures — one sack, two hits, and four hurries, according to Pro Football Focus. He came away the game-sealing strip sack on Tom Brady, which will go down as the greatest defensive play in Eagles’ history.

1. Nick Foles

SUPER BOWL MVP. 28-43, 373 yards, 3 touchdowns passing, and one rushing. Are you kidding me? Oh, and he called the Philly Special.