By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles are Super Bowl champions. Can you believe it?

Here are the three studs and duds from the biggest game in Eagles history.

Duds

 

3. Cris Collinsworth

 

Collinsworth said on the Zach Ertz touchdown, “I think they have to overturn it.” Come on, Cris. Even Chris Long didn’t appreciate that.

 

2. The defense

I mean, they allowed 613 total yards of offense. But, they did come away with a huge play when it mattered most.

1. ???

No more duds. The Eagles won the Super Bowl.

Studs

 

3. Corey Clement

 

Corey Clement mom

Photo provided to CBS3

2. Brandon Graham

 

brandon graham sack

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – FEBRUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots has the ball stripped by Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles late in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Graham led the Eagles with seven total pressures — one sack, two hits, and four hurries, according to Pro Football Focus. He came away the game-sealing strip sack on Tom Brady, which will go down as the greatest defensive play in Eagles’ history.

1. Nick Foles

 

Nick Foles touchdown catch

Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a 1-yard touchdown pass against the New England Patriots during the second quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

 

SUPER BOWL MVP. 28-43, 373 yards, 3 touchdowns passing, and one rushing. Are you kidding me? Oh, and he called the Philly Special.

