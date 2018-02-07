PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Even a drenching downpour couldn’t dampen the moment for one die-hard Eagles fan.

Matt Gordon flew in from Oregon Wednesday morning. The South Jersey native has lived there for 20 years but he found his way back home to the iconic Art Museum steps, in town to celebrate the Eagles’ historic Super Bowl win.

“I left central Oregon last night at 8 p.m., flew overnight, got here this morning,” said Gordon. “I was lucky enough to find a hotel.”

Gordon has followed the team throughout the season.

“This year I got to travel quite a bit to see them,” he said.

For Gordon, nothing meant more than being here for the Eagles’ victory parade as it winds its way around the city Thursday morning.

Gordon wasn’t alone as many Eagles fans flew back to Philly for the parade, like brothers Tito and Joel Ruiz.

Born and raised in Philly, they’re living in Orlando now, but they never lost that Eagles spirit.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for 13 years since 2005 and I rep Philly in everything I do. In Orlando, my nickname is Philly,” said Joel Ruiz. “We’re here to represent and be in this historic moment.”

“This means more to me than a lot of things,” said Tito Ruiz.

Eagles pride is bringing fans back home from all around the country, to the place where their loyalty lies.