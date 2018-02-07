PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Millions Expected To Greet Eagles | Full Parade Information | SEPTA Plans For Parade | Special Regional Rail Passes Sold OutPATCO Plans | NJ Transit  Schools Closing Thursday | Philly Gov't Offices ClosingMany Hotels Sold OutComplete Eagles Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos 
By Vittoria Woodill
Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Eagles Super Bowl Parade, Super Bowl 2018, Super Bowl LII, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — What seemed like a long shot will soon become reality on Thursday as Bud Light makes good on a Super Bowl bet.

Eagles Players Ready To Celebrate With Fans

Revelers along the Philadelphia Eagles’ first-ever Super Bowl parade route will be able to indulge in free Bud Light at two dozen bars, thanks to a promise the beer maker made to Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson before the season.

Patrons interested in a drink must go to one of the bars and get a token from a Bud Light representative. With that token, they can get their Bud Light.

Mace’s Crossing Pub will be one of the bars with offerings.

“We’ll have doormen at the doors; people will be coming in; bathroom will be used; we’ll be throwing a lot of Bud Light over the bar,” said Mike Dougherty.

The pub received 124 cases of Bud Light in cans on Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch