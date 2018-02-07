PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia bakery is honoring Tom Brady’s dropped pass in the Super Bowl in donut form.
Dottie’s Donuts made a special donut, dubbed the Tom “Butterfingers” Brady donut, to remember the moment in time when the New England Patriots quarterback dropped a wide-open pass during their 41-33 Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
“Poor Tom Brady just couldn’t catch a break this Super Bowl, or the ball. Presenting the Tom ‘Butterfingers’ Brady donut, chocolate-glazed topped with housemade butterfinger pieces,” the bakery said in a Facebook post. “This will be our final Super Bowl-themed donut so don’t let this sweet opportunity slip through your hands.”
Meanwhile, Eagles quarterback Nick Foles caught a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl in one of the greatest trick plays in NFL history.
Leading up to the Super Bowl, the bakery also made donuts to honor the “Crisco cops” greasing up poles and even banned Boston crème donuts.