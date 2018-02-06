PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announces that it will begin a two-year and seven-mile construction project in Montgomery County in February.
The project will be a total reconstruction and widening of the Northeastern Extension along I-476, stretching from Lansdale (Exit 31) to Quakertown (Exit 44).
The new six-lane highway (north and southbound traffic with three lanes in each direction) will be completed in 2020 and feature full, 12-foot shoulders to the left and right of the travel lanes.
“Total roadway reconstruction is a massive undertaking that involves removing the old four-lane roadway and sub-base up and completely replacing it with a brand new, six-lane roadway,” said PA Turnpike Chief Engineer Brad Heigel. “Once reconstruction and widening along the Northeastern Extension is completed, it will improve safety and enhance mobility for our customers who travel this stretch of interstate.”
Crews will also work to remove trees and shrub along the turnpike’s right-of-way and they will install temporary concrete barriers, advanced-warning signs and traffic-control devices with reduced speeds of 55 miles per hour.
In addition, the right-of-way fencing, concrete barriers and guide rails will be replaced as sound barriers, retention walls for support of excavation, storm-water management basins and drainage systems will be built.