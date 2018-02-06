PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Brotherly Love knows a thing or two about romance, according to a new ranking that lists Philadelphia as a top-five city for budding relationships.
Fresh off the engagement of Eagles franchise quarterback Carson Wentz and girlfriend Maddie, Instacart, the same-day grocery delivery service website, released its second annual Romance Index, which has Philly fourth overall when it comes to the most romantic cities in the United States.
Instacart came to this conclusion by finding 12 universally romantic terms and analyzing what cities had the most searches of those terms leading up to Valentines Day, which is on Feb. 14.
The 12 terms were the following: chocolate, flowers, strawberries, champagne, truffle, cookies, dessert, hearts, roses, wine, Valentine and candy.
Despite the high ranking for Philadelphia, Boston managed to top all cities, claiming the title of most romantic city (a nice consolation prize after losing the Super Bowl).
The most romantic cities were the following, according to Instacart:
- Boston
- Atlanta
- Austin
- Philadelphia
- Charlotte
The least romantic cities were the following:
- Houston
- San Antonio
- San Diego
- Denver
- Seattle
Boston claimed the top spot for the second year in a row.
Even though Boston captured the most romantic city title, Philadelphia, instead, brought home the Lombardi Trophy.