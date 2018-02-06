PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Millions Expected To Greet Eagles | Full Parade Information | SEPTA Plans For Parade | PATCO Plans | NJ Transit  Schools Closing Thursday | Many Hotels Sold OutComplete Eagles Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos 


By Justin Udo
Filed Under:eagles 2017, Justin Udo, KYW Newsradio 1060, Philadelphia Daily News, Stu Bykofsky, Super Bowl 2018

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Super Bowl bet, leaves one Philadelphia columnist eating his words, literally.

Before the birds’ big Super Bowl win, Stu Bykofsky a Philadelphia Daily News columnist wrote a prediction that the Philadelphia Eagles would lose to the New England Patriots but added, if they won, he would eat that column.

On Tuesday afternoon, Bykofsky honored the bet and ate his words.

“The words were almost as sweet when I taste them, as when I read them myself,” he said.

ALSO READ: Eagles Fan Sports Anchor Reacts To Final Super Bowl Score On Air

However, Bykofsky says his insatiable appetite ran into a problem.

“The column is not enough to make a meal,” he said.

To fix that problem Bykofsky used part of his column as sprinkles on top of a tub of gelato, and the other part he lathered in olive oil and ate on a WAWA hoagie.

img 0580 Philadelphia Columnist Honors Bet To Eat His Words After Failed Super Bowl Prediction

Credit: Justin Udo

“I tell you the pistachio gelato is really sensational,” he said.

Some reporters stand by their word, but Bykofsky takes his to heart…or better yet his stomach.

