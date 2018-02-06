PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Super Bowl bet, leaves one Philadelphia columnist eating his words, literally.
Before the birds’ big Super Bowl win, Stu Bykofsky a Philadelphia Daily News columnist wrote a prediction that the Philadelphia Eagles would lose to the New England Patriots but added, if they won, he would eat that column.
On Tuesday afternoon, Bykofsky honored the bet and ate his words.
“The words were almost as sweet when I taste them, as when I read them myself,” he said.
However, Bykofsky says his insatiable appetite ran into a problem.
“The column is not enough to make a meal,” he said.
To fix that problem Bykofsky used part of his column as sprinkles on top of a tub of gelato, and the other part he lathered in olive oil and ate on a WAWA hoagie.
“I tell you the pistachio gelato is really sensational,” he said.
Some reporters stand by their word, but Bykofsky takes his to heart…or better yet his stomach.