PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released surveillance footage of a Sunoco gas station being looted following the Eagles’ Super Bowl win on Sunday night.
Police say a large group entered the Sunoco gas station at 801 South Broad St. around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5.
Video shows suspects taking items from the shelves and leaving the premises, throwing food and drinks on the floor and walls. Suspects are also seen throwing shelves down to the ground.
The looting even left a hole in the back wall of the Sunoco store.
If anyone has any information on this incident, please call police at 215-686-8477.
Cretins.
Lucky the Popeye’s across the street was closed by that time.
Is it any wonder nobody wants to live anywhere near them…