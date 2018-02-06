PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Millions Expected To Greet Eagles | Full Parade Information | SEPTA Plans For Parade | PATCO Plans | Schools Closing Thursday | Many Hotels Sold OutComplete Eagles Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos   
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Police, Sunoco looting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have released surveillance footage of a Sunoco gas station being looted following the Eagles’ Super Bowl win on Sunday night.

Vandals Strike In Center City Following Super Bowl Win

Police say a large group entered the Sunoco gas station at 801 South Broad St. around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5.

Video shows suspects taking items from the shelves and leaving the premises, throwing food and drinks on the floor and walls. Suspects are also seen throwing shelves down to the ground.

The looting even left a hole in the back wall of the Sunoco store.

Florida Couple Accused Of Leaving Son Inside Truck While They Were At Bar Cheering On Eagles

If anyone has any information on this incident, please call police at 215-686-8477.

Comments (3)
  1. Don Perry says:
    February 6, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    Cretins.

    Reply Report comment
  2. Mark Ginsel says:
    February 6, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Lucky the Popeye’s across the street was closed by that time.

    Reply Report comment
  3. Doug Day says:
    February 6, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Is it any wonder nobody wants to live anywhere near them…

    Reply Report comment

