By Mike DeNardo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win means thousands of pre-printed New England Patriots championship t-shirts are headed overseas.

To accommodate instant post game sales, there are thousands of pre-printed shirts and hats proclaiming the Patriots as Super Bowl champions.

As you may know, those items are now deliciously incorrect. Enter a nonprofit called Good360, which matches otherwise useful shirts with needy people overseas.

“The NFL has given us a list of pre-approved countries around the world that they’re okay with the items going to,” said Good360 spokeswoman Shari Rudolph. “So we match up where we’re allowed to send them, where there is a documented need, and then we work with local nonprofit partners in those regions.”

Her agency also distributes losers’ merch from the AFC and NFC championship games.

Rudolph says it’ll take a couple of weeks to get a final count. She believes this year’s shirts are probably destined for Eastern Europe.

