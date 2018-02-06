PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Millions Expected To Greet Eagles | Full Parade Information | SEPTA Plans For Parade | PATCO Plans | Schools Closing Thursday | Many Hotels Sold OutComplete Eagles Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos   
Filed Under:KYW Newsradio, Tom Rickert

#28: Goofy Kicking Donald End

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Pennsylvania congressman, a harassment scandal, a Supreme Court decision on gerrymandering, and a district that looks like “Goofy kicking Donald Duck.” This is the story of what happened over the course of one dramatic week in January.

Scroll Down is a KYW Newsradio original podcast. It’s hosted by Tom Rickert.

Guests:

Jim Melwert covers the suburbs for KYW Newsradio and explains why the 7th is the most gerrymandered district in Pennsylvania.

Mike Dougherty interviewed Congressman Pat Meehan a day before he announced he would not run for reelection.

Find “Scroll Down KYW” wherever you get your podcasts, and subscribe!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch