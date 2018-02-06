Screen Grab: NFL Shop

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl 52, but if you head over to the NFL Shop website, you might think another team won the game.

The NFL Shop is decked out with images of Eagles players and gear with “Super Bowl Champions, Fly Eagles Fly.”

But the site also shows the Patriots as Super Bowl champs as well.

In what appears to be some sort of glitch, when you hover your mouse over parts of the site, a message reads: “The Patriots are Super Bowl Champs – Get the Official Gear!”

When the computer mouse is positioned on other parts of the website, it reads: “The Eagles are Super Bowl Champs – Get the Official Gear!”

Philadelphia just can’t catch a break!

Days before the Eagles were set to play the Vikings in the NFC Championship game, the NFL’s official Facebook page promoted a chance to win seats to Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis. No problem, right?

Sure, but in the post, the league promoted a matchup between the Patriots and Vikings.

Eagles fans were not happy.

CBS Philly has reached out to the NFL regarding the website glitch but we have not heard back.