PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– What’s Sterling silver, weighs about eight pounds, and has been eluding Philadelphia for 50 years until now? The Lombardi Trophy, of course, and it was on display for fans to see in Center City.

If winning the Super Bowl hasn’t settled in yet, snapping a picture with the Lombardi Trophy should fix that.

The Lombardi Trophy on display at @ihss pic.twitter.com/XdOc2kJBAQ — Mike Dougherty (@MicDougherty) February 6, 2018

“It’s something you never really thought you would see, you believed in it, but it’s here now,” Chris Schultz said.

Schultz is among the fans thinking of loved ones who died before they saw the Eagles hoist the trophy, like his grand-pop.

“This would mean so much to him,” he said. “He saw from Franklin Field, the old championships. He was there.”

Eagles fans take pics with the Lombardi Trophy in Center City pic.twitter.com/REpYEUbIaH — Mike Dougherty (@MicDougherty) February 7, 2018

There was even a fan who flew home from deep in enemy territory to celebrate.

“All I needed was for the Eagles to win one since I live in Dallas, Texas,” he said. “I’m tired of hearing all the jokes. No more, that’s it.”

The trophy was on display at Steven Singer’s jewelry store, and he wants to be the one who designs the championship ring.

“It would be an honor and a privileged,” another fan added.