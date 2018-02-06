PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – No word on whether a driver will be charged after hitting and killing a woman in Northeast Philadelphia.
Police say the driver struck the victim just after 11 p.m. Monday while she was walking across Roosevelt Boulevard, near Large Street.
The 22-year-old driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with officers.
The victim died of her injuries before midnight.
“She was hit with such force that she came out of both of her sneakers and there was some damage to the front of the vehicle,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
Investigators say the driver didn’t appear to be impaired.
However, he did not have a driver’s license.
So far, police have not identified the victim.