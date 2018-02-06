PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You’ll be able to post that selfie with Nick Foles, no problem, so say the big wireless companies as they roll in extra cell service for Thursday’s Eagles Super Bowl parade.

Across the street from City Hall…

“…Built-in generator, built-in GPS, shelter on the back with radio cabinets, and has telescopic monopoles that can go anywhere from 20 to 100 feet,” said Rich Barry.

Barry is setting up what’s known in the biz as a COLT, or Cell On Light Truck.

The truck is designed to crank wireless service up to 11.

“It accommodates for 1-2 million people who are going to be coming to this parade, faster texts, faster calls, there aren’t going to be ‘no service’ signals,” he said.

His company, Vertical Solutions, is a provider for T-Mobile customers.

Verizon and AT&T also have temporary and permanent wireless upgrades in place, some in South Philly, others installed a few years ago along the Parkway, so you can thank the Pope if your parade video goes viral.