PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This Thursday, Philly businesses will be ready as droves of Eagles fans descend onto the Super Bowl parade route.

One of those businesses was opened before the NFL was even in existence.

“Last year was 100 years,” said 90-year-old Carmella Lerro, who owns “John Lerro Candy” near Broad and Porter.

For the parade, she’s going to take a break for a few hours, closing up shop to watch the historic sports moment.

“I’d like to see the players and the parade,” said Lerro.

Sure it could mean a little less in business that day, but she figures most of the 3 million expected to gather won’t be in the market for a Valentine’s Day gift.

Just up the street though, the uncle-nephew owners of HomeGrown Coffee are planning quite the production.

“Outside we’re going to have some pump pots set up, full of coffee. We’re going to keep loading them up. Hot chocolate and then hot dogs. We’re going to have a nice warmer. Grilling them up right back here,” said Christian Sassani, co-owner of HomeGrown Coffee.

Same with the Parkway Corner Deli near the end of the parade at the Art Museum. All staff is scheduled to work. Beer is stacked halfway to the ceiling.

Everyone prepared and like Carmella, hoping for a great parade.

“As long as they don’t do any destruction I’m happy. That’s all I want. You can have a good time without being destructive,” she said.