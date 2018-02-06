WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CBS) — Get ’em while they are hot! Eagles Super Bowl gear is flying off the store shelves ahead of the Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia.
You should probably pack your patience as Eyewitness News found long lines at sporting goods stores in Willow Grove in Montgomery County.
But everyone who spoke to Eyewitness News did not mind waiting for the winning gear and they cannot wait to show it off during the parade.
