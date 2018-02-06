PARADE OF CHAMPIONS: Millions Expected To Greet Eagles | Full Parade Information | SEPTA Plans For Parade | Schools Closing Thursday | Many Hotels Sold OutComplete Eagles Coverage | #CBS3 Fan Photos  BREAKING: Judge Reinstates Manslaughter Charges Against Amtrak Engineer Involved In Deadly 2015 Derailment  
By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Harold Kuntz is a Sunday evening sports anchor for a TV news station in Tulsa.

He’s a huge Eagles fan and actually learned that they won the Super Bowl as he was doing his live sportscast on KOTV. His on air reaction is priceless.

By looking at Kuntz’s Twitter feed, it looks like he was watching the game, until he had to be air.

