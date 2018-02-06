PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Harold Kuntz is a Sunday evening sports anchor for a TV news station in Tulsa.
He’s a huge Eagles fan and actually learned that they won the Super Bowl as he was doing his live sportscast on KOTV. His on air reaction is priceless.
By looking at Kuntz’s Twitter feed, it looks like he was watching the game, until he had to be air.
