PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This isn’t your typical Eagles team.

Besides the fact that they won the first Super Bowl in franchise history, the team is constructed of players that are easy to wrap your arms around.

Doug Pederson joined the 94WIP Morning Show on Tuesday and said this team is “such a great reflection of the city of Philadelphia.”

This championship team is constructed of guys who have been doubted early in their careers, like Brandon Graham, Nick Foles, and Nelson Agholor. All three made huge plays down the stretch in the Super Bowl.

Then you have your veteran, long-term Eagles, like Jason Peters, Darren Sproles, Jason Kelce, and Mr. Eagle Brent Celek.

You have guys that not only care about the community and making the world a better place, but act on it, like Malcolm Jenkins, Chris Long, Torrey Smith, and Lane Johnson.

And you can’t forget about the guys that were written off for age or situation like Mychal Kendricks, Patrick Robinson, Tim Jernigan, Beau Allen, LeGarrette Blount, Jake Elliott, and Jay Ajayi — or overlooked — like Corey Clement.

You also have incredibly talented players who just love to work hard led by Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz, Jordan Hicks, Alshon Jeffery, Brandon Brooks, Vinny Curry, Fletcher Cox, and even the rookies like Mack Hollins and Derek Barnett.

You have a talented young group of defensive backs who feed off of each other like Jalen Mills, Sidney Jones, Ronald Darby, Rasul Douglas, and Rodney McLeod.