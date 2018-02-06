WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Facebook is abuzz as hundreds are sharing a story of a dog that survived being hit by a car and was stuck to its grill in New Castle County, Delaware in order to reunite the owner with the lost canine.
The Facebook post says the dog was reportedly hit near Naamans Road on Monday night.
The Facebook message reads in part: “This morning someone saw a person driving down the road with the dog still stuck in the grill of the car (unbeknownst to the driver) and managed to get them to pull over.”
According to the post, the dog was uninjured and is currently at the Brandywine Valley SPCA.
Anyone with information to reconnect the dog with its owner is asked to contact the BVSPCA.